Diddy Wishes Baby Love a Happy Birthday Through Build-A-Bear

Diddy may be locked up, but he's staying close to home in the cutest way possible ... the incarcerated music mogul is communicating with his family not through pigeon or even mail ... but via Build-A-Bear!

Diddy sent a voice message through a voice-box-carrying Build-A-Bear, saying ... "Happy birthday, Love. It's your daddy. I love you. I miss you. I love you, Love," in a video shared by his son Justin Combs.

Diddy's youngest daughter, Love -- who he shares with Dana Tran -- turned 3 years old October 15.

"Thank you, Daddy. I love you." Love says in the clip, giving the bear a hug and a kiss ... Too cute!

We're told Diddy's team can record his voice from jail, which is where he will be for quite some time.