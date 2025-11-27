Patti LaBelle Breaks Down What She's Got Planned for Thanksgiving Dinner
Patti LaBelle's more than just a singer, she's also an accomplished cook ... and since lots of us are gonna be in the kitchen over Thanksgiving, we asked her what she'll have on the stove for her Turkey Day celebration!
We caught up with her while she was heading through the Big Apple and she gave us the run-down of her menu ... and we're seriously salivating at the thought of sitting at the Godmother of Soul's table!
If you needed any last-minute tips about what to serve up for Thanksgiving -- or any other special occasion, in fact -- check out our video to see what Patti has planned!