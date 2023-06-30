Patti LaBelle Cuts a Rug To Ginuwine's 'Pony' at Usher's Vegas Residency

Patti LaBelle's a music legend, but she's still gonna show some love for her modern R&B contemporaries, as evidenced during Usher's concert in Las Vegas where she got down!!!

Patti Labelle at Usher's MY WAY: THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY last night pic.twitter.com/9FdN1TvKjn — cj (@cjs_confessions) June 30, 2023 @cjs_confessions

Multiple fans inside the Park MGM captured the legendary songstress moving and grooving Thursday night during an intermission as Ginuwine's classic grind anthem "Pony" blared through the speakers.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ms. Patti was definitely in a mood ... a complete 180° from her BET Awards blunder this week — where she flubbed the lyrics during her tribute to the late Tina Turner ... and asked the audience for help. 😁

