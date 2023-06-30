Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Patti LaBelle Cuts a Rug To Ginuwine's 'Pony' at Usher's Vegas Residency

Patti Labelle Ridin' Ginuwine's 'Pony' During Usher's Concert!!!

6/30/2023 11:19 AM PT
Ginuwine Patti Labelle usher
Getty

Patti LaBelle's a music legend, but she's still gonna show some love for her modern R&B contemporaries, as evidenced during Usher's concert in Las Vegas where she got down!!!

Multiple fans inside the Park MGM captured the legendary songstress moving and grooving Thursday night during an intermission as Ginuwine's classic grind anthem "Pony" blared through the speakers.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ms. Patti was definitely in a mood ... a complete 180° from her BET Awards blunder this week — where she flubbed the lyrics during her tribute to the late Tina Turner ... and asked the audience for help. 😁

WHAT'S THE WORDS?
BET

Some music just has the power to move you better than others, apparently.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later