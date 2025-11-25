Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

White House Posts 'Love Island'-Style Video for Upcoming Pardoned Turkeys

Donald Trump These Turkeys Are Not My Type On Plate!!!🦃 Reality Show Reveal of Lucky Birds

YUMMY BOMBSHELLS ENTER THE VILLA

Gobble gobble ... we’ve got a text! Two lucky turkeys just scored the ultimate White House glow-up, set to be pardoned by Donald Trump in a full-on "Love Island"-style reveal!

The video’s a full-on hoot ... baste mates Gobble and Waddle strut onto the red carpet as the "Love Island"-style narrator purrs, "Two new eligible turkeys enter the coop" before cutting to the duo flapping their way to some luxurious hotel beds.

TBH, it then swerves from Casa Amor to "The Bachelor" energy -- rose petals everywhere and Gobble & Waddle turkin' 9-to-5 -- wrapping with the killer tagline: "Two birds ready to ruffle some feathers in the coop."

For anyone outside the States -- this isn’t just some random Thanksgiving gag. It’s a legit, long-standing tradition where two turkeys get officially pardoned by the U.S. President before Turkey Day every year and sent off to cushy farms to live out their days in peace ... not on a plate. Yay!

Honestly, massive kudos to whatever Gen Z intern pitched this chaos ... you deserve a promotion AND a pumpkin pie.

As for Gobble and Waddle, bet they're swallowing the ick and pretending Trump is their "type on paper" -- 'cause thanks to him, they’re off to live their best carefree, gravy-free lives!

