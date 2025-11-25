White House Posts 'Love Island'-Style Video for Upcoming Pardoned Turkeys

These Turkeys Are Not My Type On Plate!!!🦃

Play video content

Gobble gobble ... we’ve got a text! Two lucky turkeys just scored the ultimate White House glow-up, set to be pardoned by Donald Trump in a full-on "Love Island"-style reveal!

The video’s a full-on hoot ... baste mates Gobble and Waddle strut onto the red carpet as the "Love Island"-style narrator purrs, "Two new eligible turkeys enter the coop" before cutting to the duo flapping their way to some luxurious hotel beds.

TBH, it then swerves from Casa Amor to "The Bachelor" energy -- rose petals everywhere and Gobble & Waddle turkin' 9-to-5 -- wrapping with the killer tagline: "Two birds ready to ruffle some feathers in the coop."

For anyone outside the States -- this isn’t just some random Thanksgiving gag. It’s a legit, long-standing tradition where two turkeys get officially pardoned by the U.S. President before Turkey Day every year and sent off to cushy farms to live out their days in peace ... not on a plate. Yay!

Honestly, massive kudos to whatever Gen Z intern pitched this chaos ... you deserve a promotion AND a pumpkin pie.