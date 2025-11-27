Famed Sex Therapist Dishes on Best Thanksgiving Sex Positions After Big Meal

Play video content TMZ.com

Famed sex therapist Laura Berman is giving new meaning to the phrase "basting the turkey" ... revealing the best sex positions for couples on Thanksgiving -- even if they're feeling sleepy on a full stomach after the big meal.

TMZ recently caught up with Dr. Berman who gives us pointers on sex positions that won't put pressure on our full bellies so we can get hot and heavy with our partners after Thanksgiving dinner. Spooning and reverse cowgirl are just a couple of the fun positions couples can try out after gorging on turkey, the doctor says.

She also gives alternatives to lovers who eat until their stuffed like a turkey -- recommending those people have sex before the meal, or get in a quickie as dinner is being prepared. She also suggests waiting till after you've digested everything the next morning.

Dr. Berman also notes it's no secret turkey contains tryptophan, which the body converts into serotonin and makes you sleepy, calling it "nature's chill pill." This may not make couples feel energetic to have sex, Berman says, but she has the anecdote for that.