Animal Activist Ellie Laks Blasts Tradition of President Pardoning Turkey

How Do We Get Them All Pardoned???

Turkeys shouldn't need a pardon since they're not criminals ... but, maybe one day the president will pardon them all -- so hopes a prominent animal activist.

Ellie Laks -- founder of The Gentle Barn, a foundation that promotes the humane treatment of animals -- joined us on "TMZ Live" to discuss turkeys ... including the annual tradition of the Commander in Chief letting two turkeys live as millions of others become the main course on Thanksgiving.

Laks -- known in some circles as a "Turkey Whisperer" of sorts -- says it breaks her heart that so many turkeys are killed each year ... rolling her eyes at the gimmick where POTUS issues the pardon.

Turkeys are "innocent, and they're pure and they're beautiful," Laks argues ... and, she's just waiting on the day when the prez decides to pardon all the turkeys before they're killed for a Thanksgiving feast.

Ellie says turkeys are so affectionate and can help heal people ... in fact, The Gentle Barn has a program where these turkeys will come and sit in the laps of people as a form of therapy -- like equine therapy but with the funny little birds.

While some may wonder if birds can be as affectionate as a dog or cat, Laks says birds see humans as family when they trust them ... and, the female turkeys she takes care of will even ask for cuddles!

We also asked Laks about the younger generation scorning turkey and meat more generally for vegan and vegetarian options ... watch the clip all the way through ... sounds like Ellie thinks they're making a big difference in the meat-obsessed culture.