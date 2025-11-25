Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Blacc Sam Leads Nipsey Hussle Foundation Turkey Drive, Lauren London Supports

Nipsey Hussle Neighborhood Nip x Think Watts ... Feed 2,500 Families For Thanksgiving

By TMZ Staff
Published
112525 blacc sam kal.jpg
TURKEY TIME
Nipsey Hussle's archived Marathon Store opened up to the community Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving ... spreading holiday cheer and enough food to fill their pantries!!!

nipsey hussle the marathon wm 2
TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of the Neighborhood Nip Foundation & Think Watts Foundation joint Thanksgiving drive -- which was spearheaded by Nipsey's brother, Blacc Sam, who's led several initiatives since the rap star died in 2019.

112525 lauren london kal.jpg
LAUREN ON LOCATION
The turkey drive was a collaborative effort ... Nipsey's partner, Lauren London, made a special appearance to support the cause, as did Real 92.3's Big Boy.

112525 big boy kal.jpg
SHOWIN' LOVE
Several of Nip's homies -- such as Marathon Jon, Watts Homie Quan, and J Roc -- were also on the scene, and we're told the respective teams doled out groceries and food to 2,500 families in total!!!

nipsey hussle the marathon wm 3
They also teamed up and wore a commemorative Nipsey Hussle x Think Watts T-shirt, exclusive for the occasion.

nipsey hussle the marathon wm 1
Nipsey's team has been operating out of his Marathon Burger and Melrose locations since shutting down the flagship HQ but the brand-spankin' new Neighborhood Nip foundation sign alludes to big things happening there next year!!!

