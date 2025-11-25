Blacc Sam Leads Nipsey Hussle Foundation Turkey Drive, Lauren London Supports
Nipsey Hussle Neighborhood Nip x Think Watts ... Feed 2,500 Families For Thanksgiving
Nipsey Hussle's archived Marathon Store opened up to the community Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving ... spreading holiday cheer and enough food to fill their pantries!!!
TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of the Neighborhood Nip Foundation & Think Watts Foundation joint Thanksgiving drive -- which was spearheaded by Nipsey's brother, Blacc Sam, who's led several initiatives since the rap star died in 2019.
The turkey drive was a collaborative effort ... Nipsey's partner, Lauren London, made a special appearance to support the cause, as did Real 92.3's Big Boy.
Several of Nip's homies -- such as Marathon Jon, Watts Homie Quan, and J Roc -- were also on the scene, and we're told the respective teams doled out groceries and food to 2,500 families in total!!!
They also teamed up and wore a commemorative Nipsey Hussle x Think Watts T-shirt, exclusive for the occasion.
Nipsey's team has been operating out of his Marathon Burger and Melrose locations since shutting down the flagship HQ but the brand-spankin' new Neighborhood Nip foundation sign alludes to big things happening there next year!!!