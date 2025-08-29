Clipse Eat a Gang of Food Visiting Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger

Play video content TMZ.com

Pusha T and Malice were properly charged up before hitting the stage with Kendrick Lamar during their Clipse nationwide tour -- thanks to Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger joint!!!

A source connected to the newly famed restaurant tells TMZ Hip Hop that for their first time, Pusha T had the Marathon Burger combo ... two wagyu beef patties, grilled onions, Fresno peppers, house-made pickles, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, secret sauce on a toasted brioche bun served and a side of fries.

Big brother Malice also got fries but opted for the OG Standard combo, which introduces red onions, romaine lettuce, and sliced tomatoes to complement the two-wagyu beef patty package.

We're told both steel-tongued MCs had the spot's signature Blue Lemonade for their drink.

Inside the restaurant, they connected with Nipsey's brother and Marathon Burger CEO Sam Asghedom and Complex magazine's Director of Community Development, Upscale Vandal.