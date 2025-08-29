Clipse Eat a Gang of Food Visiting Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger
Pusha T and Malice were properly charged up before hitting the stage with Kendrick Lamar during their Clipse nationwide tour -- thanks to Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger joint!!!
A source connected to the newly famed restaurant tells TMZ Hip Hop that for their first time, Pusha T had the Marathon Burger combo ... two wagyu beef patties, grilled onions, Fresno peppers, house-made pickles, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, secret sauce on a toasted brioche bun served and a side of fries.
Big brother Malice also got fries but opted for the OG Standard combo, which introduces red onions, romaine lettuce, and sliced tomatoes to complement the two-wagyu beef patty package.
We're told both steel-tongued MCs had the spot's signature Blue Lemonade for their drink.
Inside the restaurant, they connected with Nipsey's brother and Marathon Burger CEO Sam Asghedom and Complex magazine's Director of Community Development, Upscale Vandal.
The clipse jus brought out Kendrick Lamar in LA @PUSHA_T @clipse @kendricklamar pic.twitter.com/VzW5a58VX9— LIL PAPi (@lilpapifresh) August 24, 2025 @lilpapifresh
Later that night, Kendrick popped out for a rousing live performance of the controversial collab, "Chains & Whips" ... Clipse's "Let God Sort Em Out" album is eating everyone's food this year!!!