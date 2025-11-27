Lions, Cowboys Offering Thanksgiving Staples On Stadium Menus For Turkey Day Games

The Detroit Lions are hours away from playing in their annual Thanksgiving game, and those in attendance better be hungry ... 'cause TMZ Sports got a look at the offerings that will be on tap -- and they look just as good as grandma's cookin'!!

Levy Restaurants -- the official food and beverage provider of the Lions -- shared what their chefs have been cooking in the kitchen ahead of kickoff.

It wouldn't be a Thanksgiving feast without some bird ... so turkey legs will be on the menu, served with cornbread dressing and cranberry BBQ sauce.

If turkey on its own ain't your thing, that's not a problem -- how about some Fourth & Feast Fries??

Inspired by the holiday, it features waffle fries topped with turkey, cheese curds, gravy, a cranberry drizzle, and crispy onions.

Jahmyr Gibbs' signature menu item will also be sold during the game. His Spin Dash combo features a pepperoni pizza smashburger served with a side of golden ring tater tots and blue Sour Patch Kids.

Some holiday and team-inspired cocktails will also be available for purchase. One of the more notable options is the one that disses the Lions' opponents, the Green Bay Packers ... with it being called the "No Pack, No."

That bevvy comes with rum, apple liqueur, lime juice, and pineapple juice and is garnished with a lime wheel and a pineapple spear!!

And for those with a sweet tooth, Detroit has whatcha need with a peach cobbler and gumbo, sweet potato cheesecake, Pumpkin Biscoff Ice Cream Pie, and a white chocolate pumpkin snickerdoodle ice cream sandwich!!

If you are one of the thousands of fans set to watch the Dallas Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs, AT&T and Legends Global has it all, too.

The Thanksgiving Roll is jammed with holiday offerings. A herb dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, and house pecan-and-hickory-smoked turkey, bundled in a fried egg roll wrap.

A Thanksgiving Hand Pie is also on the menu, featuring that herb dressing with cranberry sauce, green beans, sweet potatoes, smoked turkey with turkey gravy, enclosed in pie crust!