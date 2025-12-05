Simone Biles Shares Before And After Videos Following Boob Job

For My Next Trick ...

Simone Biles isn't being shy about her recent boob job ... going to social media to give her followers some before and after visuals!!

Biles shared the video to her 5.5 million followers on TikTok ... showing off her surgeon's work in several different outfits.

Her fans flooded the comments with praise ... with everyone loving the update for the seven-time Olympic gold medalist.

"You look so good girl," a commenter wrote.

"You look awesome as always, great to see you happy," another person added.

The 28-year-old went public with her operation in a post in October-- ending fan speculation that she went under the knife.

She shared details of the surgery in a TikTok Q&A the following month, saying it was painful as hell!!

"This sh*t hurt so bad."

"Your girl could not move by herself. So I did take the full two weeks, and I'm glad I did because my recovery was rough."

Even with the pain, Biles said she was happy with the decision to get it done.

"Obviously, with every plastic surgery, there is going to be a risk, and I did it."