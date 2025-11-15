Ivanka Trump Shows Off Long Legs on Solo Paddleboarding Excursion

Ivanka Trump's soaking up some rays in The Sunshine State ... putting on a leggy display while paddleboarding across some calm water down south.

The First Daughter cut through the water around Indian Creek Island in Surfside, Florida while wearing a black tank top and tiny tennis skirt ... getting a solid tan on her legs during her relaxing afternoon out.

Ivanka kept the sun out of her eyes with matching black visor ... and she pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail.

It seems Ivanka was on a solo mission ... no Jared Kushner or other pals to keep her company as she kept her balance on the white and blue board.

Trump's a big fan of water activities ... remember, we previously shared photos of her shredding the gnar down in Costa Rica -- cutting up waves on a surfboard while also hanging out with Gisele Bundchen and her sister-in-law Karlie Kloss in the Central American vacation spot.

BTW, Ivanka's not the only Trump who loves paddleboarding ... 'cause her sister-in-law Lara Trump also showed off her core strength back in July -- and she wore a whole lot less clothing too.

It's probably nice to get away from the media frenzy which erupted after it was revealed her dad, President Donald Trump, spent hours alone with an alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim at Epstein's Palm Beach home.

President Trump is reportedly trying to get Republicans back in line to prevent the release of the Epstein files ... including pulling his endorsement from longtime ally Marjorie Taylor Greene.