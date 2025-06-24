Ivanka Trump and Husband Jared Kushner Arrive in Venice For Bezos Wedding

Ivanka Trump is rolling into Venice serving looks -- sunnies on, chic 'fit locked in, and Jared Kushner by her side -- all set to slay at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s luxe 'I do’s.'

Catch the pics -- Ivanka was giving full-on sweltering Euro summer vibes in a patterned two-piece set as she and Jared boarded a boat Tuesday, likely en route to the ultra-posh Aman Venice hotel ... aka HQ for Bezos, Sanchez, and their A-list wedding squad.

With under 200 names on the guest list, Ivanka was a no-brainer -- especially with that effortlessly luxe style that screams VIP and upscale glam.

Fashion icon Diane von Fürstenberg was also seen touching down in Venice for the big day -- and with a reported $50K-a-head price tag, this wedding’s shaping up to be pure billionaire-level opulence.

The real wedding’s set to go down later this week -- and with a jaw-dropping $10 mil price tag (yep, that’s $50k per guest), it’s no sweat for Bezos, who’s sittin' on a cool $230 billion, per Bloomberg. Pocket change, really.