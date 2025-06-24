Tom Brady Attending Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding will be the G.O.A.T. -- or at least in the presence of one ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned Tom Brady is slated to attend the festivities!!

We're told TB12 is one of countless big names on the guest list for the Amazon billionaire's nuptials in Venice this week ... even though just under 200 people are expected to be there.

TB12 and Bezos have gotten pretty chummy over the years -- in fact, they're neighbors at Indian Creek in Miami ... also known as "Billionaire Bunker."

Brady won't be the only former NFL superstar in the crowd to watch Bezos and Sanchez exchange vows -- as we previously reported, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez made the cut ... which is no surprise, considering he's remained tight with his ex after splitting in 2002.

The bash is insane -- we're told it's costing the couple $50k a person ... and folks in town are staying at the Aman Venice hotel, so we're assuming that's the case for the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

We're told Brady will take a private jet from Miami to get there ... and he'll be accompanied by defense attorney Alex Spiro.

Billionaire David Geffen and Orlando Bloom will also be there ... as well as fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg and Brian Grazer.