Mannequins of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Float Through Venice Ahead of Billionaire's Wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have made their mark in St. Mark's Square, and everywhere else in Venice ... they've become a legit tourist attraction!!!

Lifelike statues of Mr. Amazon and his future billionaire bride popped up around the sinking city, where tourists posed next to Jeff as the wedding looms.

Jeff may want to steer clear of his likeness. His 5'7" muscular frame is dwarfed by the 6' sculpture. The statue is festooned with fake dollar bills with his mug on it!

The statue was constructed by a team of sculptors dressed as Amazon workers.

It wasn't just tourists who were drawn to fake Jeff ... pigeons swarmed his image.

And Lauren was not forgotten ... Her mannequin was sitting ever-so-close to fake Jeff on a gondola in the Canal. Jeff is holding a sign with fake blood, declaring, "Just Married."

