Ivanka Trump Shows Off Jiu Jitsu Moves W/ Joaquim Valente's Brother

Memorial Day Weekend's here, but Ivanka Trump is still bustin' her ass in the gym, squeezing in another jiu-jitsu session with one of the Valente brothers!

The 43-year-old daughter of the 45th/47th U.S. President got some work in with Gui Valente ahead of the unofficial start of summer.

It's unclear exactly how long they trained, and exactly what they drilled ... but judging by the snapshot, they put in some serious work, seemingly picking up GV with ease!

It's not the first time the First Daughter has trained with the Valente fam at their South Florida BJJ academy. Last month, Ivanka was with Joaquim, Gui and Pedro Valente.

The trio worked on an array of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu moves, from arm bars to throws.

Of course, Ivanka is fresh off a trip to Costa Rica ... where she caught some swells, and met up with Joaquim's girlfriend, Gisele Bündchen, and supermodel Karlie Kloss, for some fun in the sun.