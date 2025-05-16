Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ivanka Trump Leaves Cute Note In Eli Ricks' Locker After Social Media Crushing

Ivanka Trump got a tour of the Philadelphia Eagles' facility on Friday ... but unfortunately for defensive back Eli Ricks, he wasn't present to see his big crush!!

Ricks, of course, professed his love for President Donald Trump's daughter when the Birds hit the White House last month to celebrate their Super Bowl victory ... going to X to say Ivanka's "exactly my type."

When the First Daughter checked out the champs' digs with her son's flag football team ... she made sure to give Ricks a friendly wink by penning a cute note and leaving it on his locker.

"Stopped by to say hi!" Ivanka wrote. "Sorry to miss you! Go Birds!"

Ricks was probably punching the air after finding out he lost an opportunity to hang with his dream girl ... but eventually, he hit Ivanka back with a message of his own.

"My apologies🤦‍♀️, I owe you a glass of wine now xx! 🍷"

As for the tour, Ivanka thanked Eagles exec. Howie Roseman and Co. for the hospitality ... and shared a few pics of her checking out all the memorabilia throughout the venue -- including the shiny Lombardi trophies.

Maybe next time, Ricks -- but remember, she's taken.

