James Wright Chanel & Kris D Lofton Host Final 'TMZ After Dark' Tour of 2025

Saturday marked the final 'After Dark' tours of 2025, with two buses rolling out, featuring TV personality James Wright Chanel and actor Kris D. Lofton.

Since it was the last "TMZ After Dark" of 2025, the night centered on New Year’s resolutions ... with Lofton actively engaging passengers by asking about their goals for the year ahead.

As the buses returned to Hollywood Boulevard, the energy only intensified -- no one wanted to get off!

The DJ kept the music going, the buses turned into dance floors, and the night ended with everyone dancing instead of disembarking!

The tour also included standout nightlife stops, with shoutouts to Scum and Villainy, an outer-space-themed bar that gave us their famous "blue milk" cosmic shots ... Saddle Ranch, which gave us gummy-flavored shots and FREE CHICKEN STRIPS ... Rainbow Bar & Grill for a live band experience, where passengers took their apple whiskey shots and watched a live performance ... and The Burgundy Room, a fan-favorite stop known for its pirate-ship divey vibe, where we got green tea shots.