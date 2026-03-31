Lexy Panterra Brings Influencers & OnlyFans Models on TMZ Bus For Single Release

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Influencer Lexy Panterra chartered our "TMZ After Dark" bus for her single release party, loading the bus up with influencers and OnlyFans models for a wild, rolling bar crawl ahead of releasing her new track “Pressure” -- out April 3. And yeah ... it was as chaotic and hot as it sounds.

The hot group of girls hit a few spots along the way … and they weren’t exactly blending in. Heads were turning pretty much everywhere they went. One of the main stops was Saddle Ranch, where Lexy and some of the girls jumped on the mechanical bull and let's just say ... brought the OnlyFans energy on that bull.

We caught Lexy during the crawl, and she told us what her song is all about -- women applying pressure in relationships by leaving things behind at a guy's place on purpose to make a point.

She gave all the ladies on the bus diamond rings as a reminder to put the pressure on their beaus, while another influencer, Ellis Mae, gave the girlies on the bus organic anti-hangover shots ... girls looking out for girls!