OnlyFans Model Maeurn Using Profits to Build School in the Philippines

OnlyFans model Maeurn Smiles is taking her success from the paywall to the school hall ... building a school and learning center in the Philippines with her OF profits.

Maeurn tells TMZ ... she always had her sights set on teaching, but her family couldn't swing college. Still, she got a taste of the classroom ... teaching English to Chinese students before the internet took her career in a very different direction.

Now she's bringing that dream full circle ... buying land in Cebu for 1.75 million pesos in 2024 to build a school.

The big school isn't finished yet ... but Maeurn opened a smaller learning center in 2025, where local kids can do science experiments, cooking activities, and other hands-on learning.

Maeurn says she originally planned to donate the land and let the government build the school ... but when she learned that meant she couldn't name it after her father, she decided to take on the construction herself.