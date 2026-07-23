German OnlyFans Model Susann Alicia Wants Role in 'One Piece' Live Action Series

German OnlyFans creator Susann Alicia wants to make the jump from phone screens to the small screen ... and she's specifically eyeing a role on "One Piece."

Susann tells TMZ ... she grew up watching the anime series and is dying to play Yamato in Netflix's live action adaptation.

She's even done some some sexy cosplay as Yamato in the past ... so peep our gallery to see how she'd bring the character to life.

Susann tells us ... "I love that Yamato is ridiculously strong. She's one of the few female characters who can genuinely stand shoulder to shoulder with the strongest men in the series, and that strength isn't defined by her beauty."

She also explained she'd love to swing around Yamato's giant Kanabo, saying ... "I mean... who doesn't want to have a huge bonker in real life? That's also why I crafted it! It's taller than I am!"

For those of you who haven't seen all 1,170 episodes (and counting) of the anime ... Yamato's character was born a girl but idolizes a male samurai so much that she decides to adopt his mannerisms and eventually identify as a man.

Susann says she relates to the gender fluidity of the role, telling TMZ ... "As a kid, I never really fit into the stereotypical 'girly girl' box. I loved soccer, video games, wanted to wear camo shorts and tanktops, and would see myself as a boy. Even my dad jokingly referred to me as his second son."

The blonde bombshell is obviously incredibly feminine, but believes Yamato's character is more about being authentic, adding ... "She never feels limited by what people expect her to be -- while it's not about rejecting femininity, I mean ... Look at me, I don't think I still give very off manly vibes. But it's about being yourself without caring whether that fits someone else's expectations."

Now, Yamato doesn't pop up until the back half of the anime ... so they might not cast this character for a few seasons.