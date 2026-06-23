OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain and Clavicular Hanging Out in Paris

Play video content Video: Sophie Rain and Clavicular Step Out Together in Paris

Sophie Rain and Clavicular are hanging out together in Paris ... pairing a virgin OnlyFans model with a streamer who is all about maximizing looks to get chicks.

The unlikely duo are doing some sightseeing in the City of Love ... while livestreaming, of course ... but there wasn't any French kissing or PDA.

Maybe they're just major influencers who like one another's work ... or maybe there's something more going on there ... which would be a little wild since Sophie sports her V-card like a badge of honor.

As most people know by now ... Sophie has raked in tens of millions -- or so she says -- on OnlyFans ... while Clavicular shot to fame as the driving force behind the controversial "Looksmaxxing" subculture.

It'll be interesting to see if they're spotted out together again ... or if their linkage was just for the stream.