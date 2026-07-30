Donna Mills Joining OnlyFans at 85 For 'Quality Time' With Admirers

Iconic blonde bombshell Donna Mills is joining OnlyFans at 85 ... and she's confident the risqué is worth the reward.

The film and TV star tells TMZ ... her fans have been loyal and supportive through the years ... and now she's going to share a little something back with them.

We don't know just how naughty the "Knots Landing" star intends to be ... but she says the direct connection will allow for some "quality time" with fans ... and give them a glimpse of who she is.

Donna's working with Creators Inc. and CEO Andy Bachman tells TMZ ... "Donna has always been fearless and ahead of her time. She told me, 'YOLO -- let's do it,' and that perfectly captures her attitude. She is approaching OnlyFans on her own terms and creating a space that feels authentic, personal and completely true to her.”

Donna is mainly known for her iconic, Emmy-winning work through the years on assorted soaps ... but she's been in plenty of classic flicks, too, starring with Clint Eastwood in "Play Misty for Me."