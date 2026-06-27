Donald Trump Torches John Bolton After Guilty Plea for Mishandling Classified Docs

President Donald Trump didn't leave a single thought to himself as he went off on his former national security adviser, John Bolton, after he pleaded guilty to mishandling classified documents.

Check out the prez's Truth Social post from Friday night -- he goes off on Bolton, calling him "a very dumb, unbalanced, and unskilled former representative of the United States of America."

He went on, "He is a terrible person, a lunatic who only wanted to start trouble and wars, and who was a needless pusher of death and destruction wherever he went."

As we reported ... Bolton pleaded guilty Friday to willfully retaining national defense information ... allegedly using personal accounts to send classified information to family members who were unauthorized to access such information.

He now awaits his sentencing, and you can see from the post ... Trump wants the matter handled "harshly." Bolton faces a maximum penalty of 60 months in prison and has already been ordered to pay a $2.25 million fine. He and his family are also now barred from collecting an annuity or federal retirement pay.

Bolton's lawyer spoke out following his guilty plea, saying he exhibited the trait of a "real leader" by taking responsibility for his actions.