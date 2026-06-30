Rep. Tom Kean Jr. Breaks Silence After Vanishing From Congress for Months

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. Reveals Depression Caused Mystery Disappearance
Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has finally explained his mysterious 116-day absence from Congress ... after vanishing from public life for months.
On Tuesday, Kean took the floor to address why he was MIA ... explaining he has been dealing with severe depression. The Congressman explained he took time off due to an order by his doctor.
Kean all but vanished from Washington back in early March ... missing more than 100 House votes while his office offered only vague updates about a "personal health issue."
The lack of answers sparked mounting concern from constituents, political insiders and even members of his own party.
We got Kean on his way out of the Capitol building, where he was mum on how he was feeling after his speech.
Last week, Kean was spotted outside his New Jersey home for the first time in months ... telling reporters he planned to return to Congress and promising he'd be "fully transparent" about what happened once he was back in D.C.