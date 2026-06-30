Rep. Tom Kean Jr. Breaks Silence After Vanishing From Congress for Months

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has finally explained his mysterious 116-day absence from Congress ... after vanishing from public life for months.

On Tuesday, Kean took the floor to address why he was MIA ... explaining he has been dealing with severe depression. The Congressman explained he took time off due to an order by his doctor.

Kean all but vanished from Washington back in early March ... missing more than 100 House votes while his office offered only vague updates about a "personal health issue."

The lack of answers sparked mounting concern from constituents, political insiders and even members of his own party.

Play video content Video: Tom Kean Remains Silent Following Depression Announcement TMZ DC

We got Kean on his way out of the Capitol building, where he was mum on how he was feeling after his speech.