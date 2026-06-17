Federal Judge Exits Georgia Election Case Over Courthouse Sex Scandal

A federal judge accused of having sex inside a courthouse and attending a political event tied to Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis is stepping aside from a major Georgia election case.

U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross filed an order Monday recusing herself after lawmakers pushed for her impeachment and the Department of Justice sought her removal from the case -- a lawsuit the DOJ filed against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

As we reported ... judicial investigation found Ross had sex with a high-ranking police officer inside the courthouse, attended a partisan event linked to Willis, and initially denied aspects of the misconduct when confronted.

The probe also revealed Ross received a private reprimand, agreed not to seek the district's chief judge position, and was ordered to write apology letters to former law clerks.

In one letter obtained by the Associated Press, Ross admitted her conduct was "patently wrong" and acknowledged her actions negatively impacted those around her.