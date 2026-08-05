Sen. Bernie Sanders Shows Off Jump Shot, Jokes He's Ready For The NBA

Sen. Bernie Sanders is still shooting his shot at 84 ... showing off his jumper in the halls of Congress ... and joking he might just have an NBA career ahead of him.

Charlie caught up with the Senator from Vermont Wednesday on Capitol Hill and asked how he blows off steam when he's away from politics ... and Bernie says his idea of a good time involves his four grandkids -- and a little friendly competition.

Bernie says he plays basketball and soccer with the youngsters -- though he admits they're starting to beat grandpa these days ... which he jokingly called a "real problem."

Charlie naturally had to ask whether Bernie still has a decent jump shot ... and Bernie didn't just talk game, he busted out his shooting form right there in the hallway.

No ball, no hoop, no problem ... Bernie held the follow-through before joking with Charlie, "I think I could make the NBA."

Charlie gave an honest review ... and Bernie says staying active with a little basketball and plenty of walking helps keep him moving.