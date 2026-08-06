Senator Eric Schmitt Swears President Trump Doesn't Cheat at Golf

Play video content Video: Sen. Eric Schmitt Stands By Trump's Golf Integrity TMZ DC

Donald Trump is shockingly good at golf, and he never cheats ... at least that's what Senator Eric Schmitt tells us ... and he would know, because he's played a few rounds with the President.

Charlie got the Senator from Missouri on Capitol Hill Thursday and we asked him about Trump's golf game. Schmitt says Trump is legit out on the links ... so, he's got no real reason to cheat -- even though he's been dogged by rumors of the opposite.

Sen. Schmitt says he doesn't hold back when he plays the prez ... because Trump would know if he were going easy ... and he's still yet to beat Trump, who has an impressive 40 club championships.

If you think the Senator was carrying water for Trump -- or should it be golf clubs? -- watch the clip ... he points to the fact that Trump plays golf all the time -- no, duh -- and has won BIG.

Schmitt says he keeps getting invited to play with Trump ... so either the prez enjoys his company and beating him -- or knows he'll turn a blind eye to any alleged course shenanigans.