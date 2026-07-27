Senate Doctor Peppered With Mitch McConnell Questions

Play video content Video: Senate Doctor Outside George Washington Hospital Peppered With Mitch McConnell Questions TMZ.com

Mitch McConnell dropped his second proof-of-life photo Monday, and his doctor put out a statement about the Senator's health ... but when a photog asked the doc about McConnell, he feigned ignorance.

Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician of the U.S. Congress and Supreme Court, had just gotten his lunch on Monday when a photog peppered him with questions about McConnell ... and the doc refused to say anything of substance.

Dr. Monahan claimed he had "no information" about McConnell ... even though his office put out a long statement Monday discussing McConnell's slow recovery from a June fall at his home.

The doc didn't know much more about his Subway sandwich -- he had no clue what kind of cold cuts he was being served -- and the photog rightfully gave him grief about his fast food choice.

Along with Monday's new snap -- which is already being called A.I. and roundly mocked online -- McConnell says ... "I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders."

Just don't ask the doc about those orders.

In the new photo, Mitch is sitting in a geriatric chair next to his wife, Elaine Chao, presumably in the rehab center where he's been recovering.

The new update comes two weeks after the first McConnell proof-of-life photo, which was dissected by online sleuths who were convinced it was a fake.