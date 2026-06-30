World's Smallest Penis Owner Gets Free Surgery Offer From Beverly Hills Doctor

I'll Bulk Up Your Little Buddy for Free!!!

The man who says he's got the world's smallest penis just got an offer that's anything but small ... a Beverly Hills doctor tells TMZ he'll perform a $20,000 enhancement procedure completely free of charge!

Dr. Robert Dorfman tells us he was moved by Michael Phillips' story and wants to help the 38-year-old North Carolina man, who claims his tiny pecker has taken a toll on his confidence and daily life.

The good doc tells TMZ ... "I understand how deeply personal these concerns can be. They can have a significant impact on self-esteem and confidence. If I have the opportunity to help someone feel better about themselves, I'm happy to offer my services at no cost."

Michael -- who's been medically diagnosed with a micropenis -- claims he struggles to use the bathroom with his .38 inch member and hopes a procedure can help a wee bit when urinating. He likens his erect manhood to his fingernail ... specifically his pinky nail.

The timing couldn't be better. As TMZ reported, Michael launched a GoFundMe to pay for enlargement surgery ... but pulled the plug a day later after learning about the risks -- including losing sensation or the ability to get an erection. He told us he wanted to pursue injection treatments instead.

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Enter Dorfman, whose "Mr. Big Shot" procedure uses cosmetic filler injections to boost girth in about 30 minutes with little to no downtime ... no surgery required. Every patient gets a consultation first to make sure they're a good fit.

Dorfman says his mission is simple ... helping people feel more confident through safe, individualized care.

As we reported ... Michael told us earlier this year he was considering entering the Guinness World Records for his minuscule manhood.