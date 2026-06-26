World's Smallest Penis Owner Says Surgery Is Off The Table Due To Multiple Risks

The man claiming to have the world's smallest penis says enlargement surgery is a no-go, despite a flood of donations pouring into his GoFundMe to help cover the costs.

Michael Phillips -- who has a diagnosed micropenis -- tells TMZ ... the risks are simply not worth it, saying the procedure could leave him unable to get an erection or even lose sensation altogether.

Plus, he's "not trying to build an 8-inch d***."

Instead, the 38-year-old is hoping the money raised can go to injections designed to increase girth.

Thing is ... his GoFundMe has run into a different problem ... suspected scammers.

Michael says he was stunned when his original $3,500 goal ballooned to nearly $15,000 in donations. But after spotting the same account donating more than 20 times, he feared something was off.

Sure enough, GoFundMe later refunded more than $5,000 after determining the money couldn't be verified. Another 17 donations from the same user -- worth nearly $4,000 -- are still showing as pending.

His fundraiser now sits at nearly $10,000 after GoFundMe automatically raised the goal to reflect the surge in donations. But Michael isn't counting his chickens just yet.

He says the platform is still processing the remaining donations, and until the money clears, he has no idea how much he'll actually receive.