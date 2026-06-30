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Kylie Jenner Lists Holmby Hills Mansion for $38M After $10M Price Cut

Kylie Jenner Buy My Holmby Hills Mansion, With $10M PRICE CUT

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Kylie Jenner is giving her mega-mansion another shot at finding a buyer ... and she's knocked a cool $10 million off the asking price after it failed to sell months earlier.

The seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom Holmby Hills estate is back on the market for $38.5 million ... it was first listed in December for $48 million ... so this is a significant discount.

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KYLIE'S CRIB
Video: Aerial View of Kylie Jenner's Holmby Hills Mansion for Sale
BACKGRID

Kylie bought the place for $36.5 million in 2020 and was likely hoping for a much bigger payday ... but the hefty price cut suggests a reality check after the home was pulled from the market in March.

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Not that the place is lacking -- the 15,320-square-foot mansion comes with all the bells and whistles ... including a basketball court, gym, and a geometric zero-edge pool. But at nearly $40 million, it takes a very specific buyer!

Kylie Jenner's Hidden Hills Home For Sale
Launch Gallery
Hidden Hills Home For Sale! Launch Gallery
Cristiano Cruzio from Cruzio Studios

And Kylie isn't stopping there -- she's also trying to unload her Hidden Hills mansion, which hit the market for $20 million back in March.

Ginger Glass of Compass holds the listing.

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