'Mormon Wives' Star Whitney Leavitt Buys Dream Home

My New Home Is What Dreams Are Made Of!!!

"Dancing with the Stars" and "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Whitney Leavitt sounds like she's tap-dancing with joy ... because she just bought her dream home!

Whitney posted a cute video on Instagram announcing the life update ... she's with her husband -- Conner Leavitt -- and their three kids, launching party poppers from a very spacious and comfy-looking living room in their new digs.

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She sold her Utah home -- a 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom estate -- last month ... about a year after buying it for $915K.

Just so we're all caught up with the life of this "modern-day Mormon," Whitney became wildly popular after she appeared on "Dancing with the Stars," which opened up the door for her to expand her brand out of the reality television world.

Earlier this year, the reality star turned into a Broadway star ... playing Roxie Hart in Broadway's "Chicago."