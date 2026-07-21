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Alix Earle vs. Gigi Gorgeous -- Who'd You Rather?

Alix Earle vs. Gigi Gorgeous Who'd You Rather?! Blonde Babes in Bikinis Edition!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Who'd You Rather?! -- Part 5
Launch Gallery
Blonde Bombshells Incoming! Launch Gallery

Summer 2026 has been all about the stars stripping down to their beachside looks ... and we've got an epic showdown as a result.

Alix Earle and Gigi Gorgeous recently took their beach bods to their millions ... with both killin' the stringy-bikini-game. Alix is sporting high-cut bikini bottoms, while Gigi is slaying in a thong.

So, we gotta know: Who'd You Rather?!

VOTE NOW!

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