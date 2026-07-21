Alix Earle vs. Gigi Gorgeous -- Who'd You Rather?
Alix Earle vs. Gigi Gorgeous Who'd You Rather?! Blonde Babes in Bikinis Edition!
Published
Summer 2026 has been all about the stars stripping down to their beachside looks ... and we've got an epic showdown as a result.
Alix Earle and Gigi Gorgeous recently took their beach bods to their millions ... with both killin' the stringy-bikini-game. Alix is sporting high-cut bikini bottoms, while Gigi is slaying in a thong.
So, we gotta know: Who'd You Rather?!