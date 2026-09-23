Sen. Jim Justice Throws Huge Birthday Party for His Dog on Capitol Hill

Play video content Video: Sen. Jim Justice Hosts Lavish Birthday Bash For His Dog On Capitol Hill TMZ DC

Forget Senate hearings and votes ... Jim Justice had a bigger event on the Capitol Hill calendar Wednesday ... his dog's early birthday party ... and we scored an invite.

Charlie spotted a giant billboard outside the senator's office advertising "Babydog's 7th Birthday Rodeo" ... and the lawmaker from West Virginia invited him to swing by.

Play video content Video: Babydog Makes Grand Capitol Hill Entrance In Covered Wagon For Early Birthday Bash TMZ DC

Thing is... it's not actually Babydog's birthday.

Justice says the English bulldog doesn't turn 7 until October 15, but Congress won't be in session then ... so folks on the Hill had to take time out of their busy schedules to celebrate early ... at 4 PM on a workday.

Charlie showed up and watched Babydog make a grand entrance in a covered wagon, rocking a cowboy hat and red bandana ... as hundreds of staffers lined up for photos.

Charlie even handed off the camera to snag his own selfie with the birthday girl.

Justice tells us he got her chicken nuggets for the occasion and admits Babydog has "1,000 times" more notoriety than he does.

He also says she's family in every way ... and when Charlie asked whether politicians with pets make better politicians because they show empathy, Justice said the odds were 1,000-to-1.