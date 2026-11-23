Jessica Alba has been ordered to fork over $577,481 to ex-husband Cash Warren as part of their divorce settlement ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Cash was awarded the payout from Jessica's retirement benefits under the HonorBar Inc. Profit Sharing Plan.

According to the docs, anything left in the account will go directly to Jessica.

Once Cash receives the money, he can either take a lump-sum cash payout or put it into an IRA or retirement plan to avoid a hefty 20% tax withholding.

On top of that, Jessica is also ordered to give Cash any account statements within 10 days if he asks for it in writing within the next year.

As you know ... the exes -- who share three kids -- finalized their divorce in February 2026, after she was previously ordered to pay him $3 million to even out their division of assets.