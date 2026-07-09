Bikini-Clad Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Pack on PDA on Italian Beach

Jessica Alba and her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, took their romance from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding to an Italian beach, packing on the PDA in a new Instagram post.

Check it out -- the actress shared a handful of snaps from their Italian getaway ... including a bikini selfie that showed off her toned torso, and had Danny all cuddled up and kissing her shoulder!

Another photo shows Danny giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek at dinner.

Speaking of food ... it appears the couple is enjoying all the treats Italy has to offer, as Jessica posted snaps of spritzes, prosciutto, gelato, pasta, meatballs, and so much more.

As you know, Jessica and the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor were first linked in summer 2025 following her divorce from film producer Cash Warren ... and haven't been shy about showing off their adoration for one another.