Jessica Alba Seemingly Deletes Controversial Nancy Kerrigan Costume From Instagram

Jessica Alba's Nancy Kerrigan costume put her on thin ice with some fans ... and it appears she's now trying to walk it back by ridding her social media of the controversial Halloween costume.

Here's the deal ... over the weekend, Jessica posted pics of herself and a friend dressed as Nancy and Tonya Harding.

Jessica's costume was complete with a bloody knee bandage ... a clear nod to when Nancy's knee was clobbered in an attack planned and financed by Tonya's ex-husband back in the day. Tonya was banned from the sport after pleading guilty to conspiracy to hinder prosecution.

Several followers raked Jessica over the coals for the costume ... and it seems she heard their complaints -- because the pics have mysteriously disappeared from her IG.

To be fair ... others defended the costume -- noting the incident occurred over 30 years ago. But it seems Jessica felt she'd gone too far with the look.