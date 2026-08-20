Jessica Alba Gets Matching Wrist Tattoo With Daughter Honor Warren

Jessica Alba is making sure her daughter, Honor Warren, takes a piece of mom with her to college ... with the two permanently cementing their bond before the teen heads off to Yale ... thanks to some fresh ink.

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Jessica and her 18-year-old daughter got matching tattoos on their wrists -- each sporting an eye design with an infinity symbol underneath.

Celebrity tattoo artist Daniel "Winterstone" Winter did the honors ... sharing shots of the mother-daughter ink session on social media and calling it an unforgettable experience they'll share forever.

The timing makes the tats even more sentimental.

Honor graduated high school in May, turned 18 in June, and is now preparing to leave home for Yale University this fall.

Jessica recently told People that sending her oldest off to college is a pretty "intense" milestone ... saying it still hasn't fully hit her and she doesn't think it's something a parent can really prepare for.

Honor is following in dad Cash Warren's footsteps by attending Yale ... and she's the oldest of the three children Jessica shares with her ex -- they also have daughter Haven and son Hayes.

Jessica's no stranger to putting family memories in ink, either -- she previously tattooed the astrological signs of all three of her kids on her arm.