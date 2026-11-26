Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq's friendship fallout came as a surprise to some of the people closest to them ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the pair tell TMZ ... many of their mutual friends weren't even aware the longtime BFFs were on the outs, let alone that the drama stemmed from a personal photo featuring Malika's ex O.T. Genasis and their son, Ace.

We're told the issue, which dates back to the summer, hasn't been something actively discussed within their social circles ... and now that it's out in the open, some of their friends can't believe the two aren't speaking, given how inseparable they've been over the years.

As we reported ... production swapped out the family photo for a solo shot of Ace shortly after the episode aired, but the longtime BFFs still aren't speaking.