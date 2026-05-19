Tyrese and Ex-Wife Norma Mitchell Play Nice For Daughter's Graduation

Tyrese and his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell, have a nasty history ... but they decide to play it civil for their daughter Shayla's recent high school graduation.

The trio posed for a picture outside the famed Nobu in Malibu ... Tyrese writing in the caption that he could not be more proud of his first born -- who already landed a full-ride scholarship to an undisclosed college.

Play video content Video: Tyrese and Ex Norma Mitchell Reunite for Daughter’s Graduation Instagram/@tyrese

The message from the proud papa was lengthy and sweet ... but it was also nice for fans to see the trio together -- and getting along.

As you know ... the couple had a lot of bad blood after they divorced in 2009 ... and that included an ugly custody fight. It also got nasty again in 2024 ... when Norma sued Tyrese for defamation after he took to Twitter to air some grievances that she felt went way too far.