Kamala Harris Delivers Speech as Saxophonist Sleeps Onstage at Awards Dinner

Play video content Video: Kamala Harris Speaks at Event While Saxophonist Appears Asleep on Stage TMZ.com

Kamala Harris was bringing the passion at dinner -- and one musician was apparently bringing … a pillow?

At Wednesday's Public Counsel Awards Dinner inside the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the former VP had the room tuned in during a serious onstage convo -- but a saxophonist seated nearby seemed to drift into a completely different vibe.

Watch the clip ... we’re talking straight-up OUT ... eyes closed, head down, fully snoozing.

And honestly, the timing couldn’t have been more ironic ... Kamala was in the middle of a thoughtful point about “No Kings” rallies and long-term political strategy ... when, just a few feet away, our guy looked like he’d been transported straight into dreamland.

To be fair, it was a packed night -- awards, speeches, performances -- the kind of event where even the most seasoned pros might hit a wall. And hey, smooth jazz is pretty relaxing!

Harris accepted the William O. Douglas Award from Uzo Aduba before a candid onstage chat ... as she praised Gen Z, reaffirmed her oath to the Constitution, and declared “we need to be ruthless” in confronting the current political climate.

Plus, the room was stacked with big names like Vin Diesel, Rita Moreno and Amanda Gorman -- so maybe the guy just felt safe enough to sneak in a quick recharge.