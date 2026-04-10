Kamala Harris Says She's Considering a 2028 Presidential Run

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Kamala Harris might take another crack at the Oval Office ... telling Reverend Al Sharpton she's thinking about launching a 2028 candidacy for president.

The former Vice President of the United States spoke at the National Action Network's conference in Manhattan on Friday ... and Sharpton came right out and asked if another run at the White House is in her future.

Harris laughs ... then confirms she's giving it some serious thought -- though she's clear she hasn't made a formal decision yet.

She served a heartbeat away from the presidency for four years, as Harris points out to the Rev. and the crowd ... so she knows what the job demands.

Harris also mentions people around the country aren't happy with the status quo anymore ... unclear how the former VP would shake things up, but she's clearly interested in offering an alternative.

It won't come as a shock to political junkies that Harris is considering another run ... she wrote in her memoir "107 Days" she feels it was "recklessness" that led Democrats not to stop Biden from announcing his reelection campaign -- which hurt her own chances of beating President Donald Trump after Biden dropped out.

Harris lost by just 2 million votes to Trump in November 2024 ... though it was the largest Electoral College loss since incumbent President Barack Obama stomped former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in 2012.