Kamala Harris Gives Hilarious Dating Advice To Younger Women On Podcast

Play video content Rich Little Brokegirls

Kamala Harris may be testing a post-politics pivot ... swapping policy for pillow talk by dishing out advice to single women -- and getting a little cheeky on the campaign trail of love!

The former VP dropped her relationship wisdom on the "Rich Little Brokegirls" podcast Tuesday ... saying dating’s all about knowing your season, whether you’re voting for a wild Friday night situation or endorsing a wholesome Sunday-morning-coffee type deal.

Kamala clearly amused herself with the breakdown -- busting out that trademark cackle and teasing that in certain chapters, you don’t have to pick a party ... you can double-dip and run both romances at once!!

She eventually reined it in -- tossing out the safer stuff too, like picking someone kind, someone you can laugh with ... yadda yadda, you know the drill.