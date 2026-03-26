Gavin Newsom Dispels Longtime Rumors of Feud With Kamala Harris

Longtime California political colleagues Governor Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris are rumored to have a pretty icy relationship ... but Newsom is finally shutting down the gossip, calling the idea "preposterous."

I asked Newsom: Kamala Harris. Why don’t you like each other?



He called the premise “preposterous” but acknowledged she took a shot at him in her book.



"I think it created some color for the book.“



pic.twitter.com/kZzXoAxJXj @AlexThomp

In a new interview, political correspondent Alex Thompson asks the California governor straight up, "Why don't you like each other?"

But according to Newsom, Alex's whole premise was off. "We absolutely do!" Newsom replied, pointing to their long history of acquaintance, which stretches back even before they became rival politicians in The Golden State.

Newsom says they even took vacations together abroad with mutual friends.

Still, the former Veep seemed a little salty when she wrote in her book "107 Days" that Newsom avoided her call after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. But Newsom had an explanation for that, too.

"I remember texting her back, I was like, 'Kamala, I've already put out a statement supporting you. I'm the last person you need to talk to,'" he said. "But, for whatever reason, she added that in. I think it created some color for the book."