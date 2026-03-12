Dr. Oz Helps Woman Who Collapsed During Trump Speech in Kentucky, on Video

Play video content

A scary moment broke out during Donald Trump’s Kentucky rally ... when a woman collapsed in the crowd in the middle of his speech -- springing Dr. Oz and first responders into action.

The prez spoke to a crowd of supporters Wednesday in Hebron, KY ... and about halfway through his speech -- as he was gearing up to rip into California Governor Gavin Newsom -- people in the crowd began waving their hands and calling for medical help after an attendee collapsed.

Trump asked, “Do we have a doctor in the house?” as a medical team -- including Dr. Oz -- rushed in to assist the woman ... and Trump encouraged them to take their time. Trump paused his speech for several minutes as the medical staff went to work.

Trump requested the backstage crew play the song “Ave Maria”... though the track never actually played.

Dr. Oz and other responders were seen helping the woman back to her feet ... drawing applause from the crowd as she waved to Trump and gave him a smile.

Oz and first responders helped escort the woman out of the crowd ... and Trump exclaimed, "It’s Dr. Oz! Can you believe it? Dr. Oz! He's a good doctor. Thank you, Oz."