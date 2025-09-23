Dr. Oz Tempers Trump's Comments on Tylenol Use With Pregnant Mothers

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Oz is tempering President Trump's recent comments on Tylenol use among pregnant women and its possible links to Autism ... clarifying when acetaminophen should be used, and when it should be avoided.

Oz, who is Trump's Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and offered more clarity on a lot of what Trump said during a White House briefing.

Play video content 9/22/25 Fox 5 DC

Trump went hard on Tylenol and basically told pregnant mothers to never use it and to not give it to their babies ... but Dr. Oz told us there is one circumstance where Tylenol may be necessary.

Dr. Oz says pregnant women with high-grade fevers shouldn't worry about popping a Tylenol ... the pills help lower the fever, which, if left untreated, could cause birth defects. He says women in these situations should still talk to their doctor first.

The good doc says low-grade fevers or minor aches and pains are NOT reasons for pregnant women to turn to Tylenol.

Oz says the administration pored over studies that found no links between Tylenol and autism and others that suggested there was a link ... and he explains why Trump and his cabinet came out Monday and warned pregnant women about the possible dangers.