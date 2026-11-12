Rep.-Elect Trever Nehls Jokes About Twin Brother Troy Casting Votes for Him

Play video content Video: Trever Nehls Jokes Twin Brother Could Vote in His Place TMZ DC

Capitol Hill is getting a political version of "The Parent Trap" ... with Rep.-elect Trever Nehls replacing his identical twin brother Troy in Congress, opening the door to some hilarious possibilities.

Charlie caught up with Trever during orientation week Thursday ... and couldn't help noticing the resemblance to his brother, who's retiring after six years representing Texas' 22nd Congressional District.

The biggest giveaway? Troy's recently grown a beard ... apparently to help people tell the two apart.

Naturally, Charlie had to ask whether the brothers would ever pull the ultimate switcheroo ... with Troy shaving his beard and sneaking into Congress to cast a vote if Trever wasn't feeling up to it.

Trever wasn't exactly shutting down the idea ... before bringing up the statute of limitations and refusing to say another word.

And these two aren't just identical in the looks department ... Trever says they're best friends who live next door to each other, followed similar career paths and even have the same number of kids and dogs.

Of course, there's still some brotherly competition ... Trever proudly declared himself the better golfer and revealed he's the older twin by a whopping 33 minutes, joking those extra minutes explain the wrinkles on his face.

Play video content 4/22/26 Video: Congressman Troy Nehls Talks About His Love for Cigars TMZ DC

As TMZ previously reported ... Charlie's already had some memorable run-ins with Troy, catching him enjoying a cigar and getting his take on vandals at the Capitol's Reflecting Pool, whom Troy said deserved prison time.

And while Troy is leaving Congress, Trever says he'll be leaning heavily on his brother's experience navigating Washington.