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Hayden Panettiere's Remains Released by Coroner, Transferred to Mortuary

Hayden Panettiere Body Released by Coroner

By TMZ Staff
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Hayden Panettiere's remains have been released from a South Carolina coroner's office -- and are now in the hands of her family, TMZ has learned.

A rep for the Greenville Coroner's Office tells TMZ ... the actress' body was transferred Tuesday night to a mortuary chosen by Hayden's family. The coroner's rep would not disclose the mortuary's name, leaving that up to the discretion of the family.

Remembering Hayden Panettiere
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Remembering Hayden Panettiere Launch Gallery
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As we reported ... the family was notified Tuesday that Hayden's remains were ready for release after she had died from a possible drug overdose.  

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, Hayden's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, were present inside the Greenville apartment after Hayden's possible OD on Sunday. 

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Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest
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Docs say Zach and Brian called 911 ... and our sources say Zach is the one who found Hayden, while Brian was initially asleep in a separate room.

Police said Hayden was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it's awaiting the results of toxicology tests before releasing Hayden's cause and manner of death.

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