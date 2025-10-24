12-Year-Old Minnesota Church Shooting Victim Girl Leaves Hospital

A 12-year-old girl who was shot in the head during the shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota back in August has been released from the hospital ... and, she and her father are beaming in the first snaps taken.

Sophia Forchas left Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis this week, almost two months after the August 27 shooting, which left 2 dead and numerous others injured ... wearing her PJs and grinning for the cameras while hopping into a white limo -- the only ride suitable for someone with a recovery so miraculous.

Her dad's clearly overjoyed in the picture ... bursting into laughter while standing alongside his little girl.

Sophia's parents Amy and Tom announced the happy news of her return to GoFundMe yesterday ... just a few days before Sophia is set to become a teenager.

Sophia still has a long road to recovery -- tons of outpatient therapy, still left to do -- but, her parents say they're just thrilled she can walk, swim and even dribble a basketball.

If you don't know, Forchas was shot in the head back in August ... and doctors did not initially expect her to survive. In September, her parents said even her survival alone was miraculous.

Robin Westman shot through the windows of the Annunciation Catholic School ... wreaking havoc before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two kids -- one eight and the other just 10 years old -- were killed in the shooting.