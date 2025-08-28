Father of 8-Year-Old Killed in Catholic School Shooting Speaks at Press Conference

Play video content Fox 9

Jessie Merkel -- the father of 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, who was killed during the shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota Wednesday -- spoke out Thursday in a heartbreaking speech.

Merkel started out by calling Robin Westman -- the shooter who cops say fired more than 100 rounds through the windows of a church into a schoolwide Mass -- a coward ... adding Robin's actions robbed him and his partner of years with their son.

Merkel says Fletcher enjoyed fishing, cooking, playing sports and spending time with loved ones ... and, he asks people to try to remember the kind of kid Fletcher was, instead of thinking only of his tragic death.

Merkel says he hopes wounded victims in the shooting will recover ... and, he says he's praying for the family whose 10-year-old child was also killed in the shooting.

Jessie thanks the other students and adults in the church who helped rush kids out of danger during the attack ... and, he says he's thankful they were able to stop the tragedy from becoming even worse.

Merkel asks for empathy during this difficult time ... and encourages those watching to hold their loved ones just a bit tighter today.

As you know ... Fletcher and one other child were killed in the shooting, which began around 8:30 AM local time Wednesday morning. At least 17 people were injured and rushed to hospitals. Westman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot.